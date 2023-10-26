COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish its third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai .

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai’s mission is to deliver clarity for the world’s most complex decisions. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three core markets: global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems and cybersecurity. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as complex manufacturing and warehouse operations, distribution, and healthcare and life sciences, all rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to empower leaders to decide on the best possible scenario by creating order from complex data, identifying blind spots, and building predictive outcomes. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a global, public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai .