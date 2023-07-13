Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on August 3, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-1254 from the United States and Canada or (412) 317-6012 internationally and requesting to join the “BigCommerce conference call.” The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com .

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 4691046. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

