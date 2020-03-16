‘Bigger than any one of us’: Biden, Sanders focus on coronavirus in debate

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders faced off on Sunday in their first one-on-one debate, a key moment before votes in four states on Tuesday that could give Biden an insurmountable lead in the party’s White House race.
