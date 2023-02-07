Leader in AIOps Takes Home the Prize for Best Cloud Automation Solution

Assaf Resnick, CEO of BigPanda “One mission of ours is to automate, streamline, and help organizations prevent IT outages.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it was named a winner in the 2022-23 Cloud Awards , the international awards for cloud computing. BigPanda won the award for Best Cloud Automation Solution.

In its 12th year, The Cloud Awards honor technology companies in categories including Best Software as a Service, Best Place to Work in the Cloud, and Cloud Project of the Year. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“One of our main missions is to automate incident management to help organizations cut costs and prevent IT outages, so being named Best Cloud Automation Solution is an absolute honor,” said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO of BigPanda. “What’s even more exciting is that our team continues to innovate and build on our product every day, so we hope to be a factor in The Cloud Awards for years to come.”

“BigPanda is a truly cloud-native product, which really impressed us here at The Cloud Awards with its thoughtful streamlined incident management,” said Annabelle Whittall, lead judge at The Cloud Awards. “BigPanda drives faster solutions and gives time back that was once spent on manual tasks. Well done to the team at BigPanda — a well-deserved win!”

“The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its 12th year,” said James Williams, head of operations for The Cloud Awards. “All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing and are worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated.”

The Cloud Awards will return with a new cloud computing awards program this winter to continue its recognition of excellence in the cloud industry. For a full list of this year’s winners and finalists, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Incident Intelligence and Automation platform helps Fortune 5000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, UBS Next, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.

