BigPanda Recognized for Business Performance, Customer Success and AIOps Market Leadership

Assaf Resnick, CEO of BigPanda “These awards coupled with our growth in both employees and new partners have firmly positioned us for a wave of continued momentum, with no signs of slowing down.”

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced it has won four key industry awards to start 2022, extending the momentum it has created from a recent round of funding, employee growth and new partners. Specifically, BigPanda was recently named to the Inc. Best Places to Work list, won AI Breakthrough and Gold Globee awards and, most recently, won a CODiE Award in the Best IT Management Solution category.

“I’m extremely proud of what our company accomplished during the first half of the year. We continue to deliver impressive performance metrics: our gross dollar retention hitting a quarterly high of 98% on a last-12-months basis, closing a significant number of deals over $500K, and doubling the number of our $1M+ ARR customers year-over-year,” said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO of BigPanda. “We are delighted the market recognizes our focus on customers, innovation and company culture. Just as we did throughout the pandemic, our team is poised to help IT Ops teams maintain their digital services through whatever the next wave of disruption looks like.”

Inc. Best Places to Work

BigPanda was named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces list, which measures a wide range of research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction. Best Places to Work fosters a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization and intend to remain with that organization into the future.

BigPanda received a score of 94.53 out of 100, which was above the average score for this year’s finalists in the medium-large businesses category. In employee surveys, “collaborative” was the word used most to describe BigPanda’s culture, and nearly 100% of senior leaders consider BigPanda employees the company’s most valuable resource.

2022 SIIA CODiE Award for the Best IT Management Solution

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, named BigPanda “Best IT Management Solution” in its 2022 CODiE Awards for business technology. The winners were presented during a virtual awards celebration on June 8, which drew a global audience.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. Nominated products were first reviewed by business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, engineers and investors, and those evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Winners represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers and related technologies.

AI Breakthrough Award for ‘AIOps Company of the Year’

BigPanda was named “AIOps Company of the Year” in the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards. The AI Breakthrough Awards are part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which for the past seven years has recognized top companies in the most competitive categories of tech, including IoT, mobile and wireless, digital health and MedTech, FinTech, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Gold Globee Award

BigPanda was named a winner in the 14th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, taking home the 2022 Gold Globee for most innovative company of the year in the IT cloud/SaaS category. The awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

BigPanda continues to set the pace for AIOps

Gartner recently released its 2022 Market Guide for AIOps , which delivers key findings and recommendations on how IT Operations should use AIOps platforms to analyze and contextualize large, varied volumes of operational data. Gartner listed BigPanda as a representative vendor-agnostic in the AIOps platform market.

One of the recommendations made in the report was to “focus on tangible and incremental business outcomes with quantitative value-based proof points.” BigPanda addressed this issue with the launch of Unified Analytics, which delivers new self-service ITOps analytics and reporting capabilities. Also included are new persona-based value dashboards that help organizations translate IT Ops metrics into business impact. Leaders can now discover the impact of alert quality on IT Operations, track how their teams are impacting incident response and better demonstrate IT Ops productivity using value-based metrics.

For more information, download the Unified Analytics white paper . And to download Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, click here .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 5000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

