DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigShots Golf ® – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, is today announcing the plans for new locations in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas, Kansas City, Kansas, Panama City Beach, Florida, and Pooler (Savannah), Georgia. The addition of these four facilities, which are scheduled to open in 2024, brings the total number of BigShots Golf venues to 12, with 11 located in the United States and one in the United Kingdom.

Each of the four new venues will include a two-story tee-line with interactive, climate-controlled tee boxes featuring cutting-edge technology powered by TrackMan Range. These enhancements allow BigShots Golf games to be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world, while beginners, families, and children can take part in interactive games that give everyone a chance to win.

“Since Invited’s acquisition in 2018, BigShots Golf has grown from one location to 12 within the US and UK through an aggressive growth strategy consisting of both corporate owned and partnered venues,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “With four new markets announced and many more on the horizon, our team has prioritized locations where our expertise in hospitality, food, beverage, family entertainment and the new era of golf will flourish.”

The new locations will also include a tech-driven indoor putting course and Anthem Kitchen + Bar, an elevated sports bar featuring bold and unexpected menu items, such as the PB & Jam Burger, signature cocktails and craft beer. BigShots Golf will also provide year-round programming for all ages and private event space to host birthday parties, fundraisers, corporate outings and more.

Golf entertainment is helping to fuel unprecedented growth in golf participation across the globe. Through BigShots Golf, Invited is focused on further diversifying the sport by creating a casual and fun environment for new golfers to experience the game.

In addition to Grand Prairie, Kansas City, Panama City Beach and Pooler, a new venue will also launch in Naples, Florida in 2024. BigShots Golf locations are currently open in Akron, Ohio, Bryan, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Springfield, Missouri, St. George, Utah, Vero Beach, Florida. and an international location in Northwick Park, UK.

To learn more about opportunities with BigShots Golf, contact Randall Cousins at Randall.Cousins@invitedclubs.com .

About BigShots Golf®

Majority-owned by Invited BigShots Golf® is a tech‐driven golf entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. BigShots Golf’s in-venue restaurant Anthem Kitchen + Bar delivers an elevated sports bar experience built for every fan with menu items featuring fan favorites such as the PB & Jam Burger and the Dirty Dr Pepper. The indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, tech-driven putting, outdoor patios, and private event spaces create the ideal atmosphere to hang out with families and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays, with other players at the same venue, or in real-time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates at @BigShotsGolf.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

