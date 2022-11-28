Tech-driven “eatertainment” venue boasts 44 interactive tee boxes, Anthem Kitchen + Bar, private event and meeting space

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigShots Golf® – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, announces BigShots Golf at Firestone Country Club, its newest facility located at the legendary Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, officially opened to the public on November 19.

Located at 600 Swartz Road, BigShots Golf at Firestone encompasses 22,500 square feet and is situated along the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9 Golf Course. Open to the public year-round, BigShots Golf at Firestone includes a two-story tee-line with 44 climate-controlled tee boxes, a private event space and Anthem Kitchen + Bar, an elevated sports bar featuring unexpected menu items, signature cocktails and craft beer.

BigShots Golf at Firestone also marks the first free-standing outdoor location that is connected to one of the clubs in the Invited portfolio, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to diversifying the game by making it accessible to more people.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new level of golf entertainment and dining to Akron and its surrounding communities with BigShots Golf at Firestone,” says Jay Walkinshaw, General Manager at Firestone Country Club. “This cutting-edge golf, dining and entertainment venue has it all – innovative gameplay, an elevated dining experience with Anthem Kitchen + Sports Bar, and exciting events suitable for the entire family.

“Plus, as the first golf entertainment venue connected to one of our clubs,” Walkinshaw adds, “BigShots Golf enhances the golf experience at Firestone and allows everyone in the community to enjoy this fabulous game at night, during inclement weather, whenever, all-year round.”

BigShots Golf features cutting-edge technology powered by TrackMan Range and can be enjoyed by players of all ages and skill levels. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world, while beginners, families and children can take part in interactive games designed to give every player the chance to win.

BigShots Golf’s location next to the Firestone Public 9 golf course and its interactive and family-friendly activities are an attractive option for new players, and follows the trend of how modern golfers consume the game. All of this exists alongside the history and legacy of the traditional Firestone Country Club, and this contrast offers an exceptional experience for golf purists and newcomers alike.

“Our focus is golf, and there’s not a more iconic name or venue in the sport than Firestone,” says BigShots Golf Chief Operating Officer TJ Schier. “We are excited to bring our cutting-edge entertainment and dining experiences that both fuels a passion for the sport and brings people together in a comfortable atmosphere. BigShots Golf at Firestone is destined to become a major sports and entertainment attraction for residents and visitors of Northeast Ohio.”

For more information on BigShots Golf at Firestone, visit our location page.

In addition to Firestone, BigShots Golf is open in Vero Beach, Fla., Fort Worth, Texas, Springfield, Mo., and Northwick Park, UK. Earlier this year, BigShots Golf opened in Bryan, Texas and St. George, Utah, and currently under development is a BigShots Golf in Naples, Fla., with a planned opening set for the end of 2023.

About BigShots Golf®

Majority-owned by Invited, BigShots Golf® is a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. Venues offer approachable virtual golf games and entertainment activities, elevated food including shareable bites and family-style options, signature cocktails, craft beer and wine. The indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, mini golf, outdoor patios and private event spaces create the ideal atmosphere to hang out with families and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays with other players at the same venue or in real time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates at @BigShotsGolf.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

About Firestone Country Club

Considered one of the most revered sites in professional golf – and now open to non-members through stay-and-play experiences – Firestone Country Club has welcomed legends of the game for decades. Its flagship layout, the South Course, was originally designed by Bert Way in 1929 and revamped by Robert Trent Jones in 1960. The South has hosted numerous PGA Championships and World Golf Championships, and is the current site of the Kaulig Companies Championship. The club’s other two championship-level courses are the venerable North Course, a Robert Trent Jones design and past site of professional tournaments, and the Fazio Course, a links-style Tom Fazio design that hosts the Ohio Senior Open. The world-class facility also boasts a heated driving range and the Raymond C. Firestone Public 9, a well-manicured short course suitable for all golfers.

Situated in northeast Ohio, Firestone Country Club is less than an hour’s drive from Cleveland and under four hours from major metropolitan areas such as Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. Nearby attractions include the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and collegiate and professional sports venues. Firestone will also be the future site of BigShots Golf, a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience for the entire family. www.firestonecountryclub.com .

