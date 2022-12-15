Aurora, CO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The years 2020-2022 are a period of bull-bear transition. As crypto investors, we have both witnessed the scenery of bitcoin’s climb to the top of the mountain and seen the wreckage left behind by the falling market. As the world’s leading crypto asset trading platform, BIKA created a new Web 3.0 trading world to revert to the nature of trading. The aura of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse has not yet faded, and we can still see the road to the future. In the midst of stormy changes, BIKA was born in the bull market, developed in the bear market, and realized itself in the chaos and crisis.

In March 2021, BIKA was incorporated in the United States, obtained MSB license, and launched “BIKA 1.0 Trading System” simultaneously.

In October 2021, “BIKA 2.0 Trading System” was launched to make trading easier.

In December 2021, we achieved the goal of 2 million registered users and became the fastest growing exchange in the world.

In May 2022, the launch of “BIKA 3.0 trading system”, a comprehensive optimization of the trading experience, opened a new era of contract trading.

In August 2022, ranked 19th in the global crypto trading platform, BIKA is becoming the crypto industry pioneer step by step.

And on December 9, 2022, BIKA announced: BIKA will initiate a brand new upgrade on December 16, “ZimaBlue” is coming, opening the Web3.0 portal and achieving the official launch of NFT.

With more than 3 million users, more than 20,000 average daily activities, more than 1,000 daily user growth, and more than 3,000 traders joining BIKA, BIKA is expressing its vitality and progress with the time in bright and shiny data.

The slogan “Make every transaction is worthy entrusting” has always been present in BIKA’s service system, and is also experienced in every upgrade and optimization of BIKA. As the world’s leading crypto asset trading platform, BIKA has always been based on the user’s trading experience, creating a smooth and secure crypto platform, and is committed to becoming the industry benchmark in the crypto industry.

However, BIKA’s ambition is never limited to the concept of crypto asset trading platform. After announcing the brand upgrade, BIKA is not only laying out the ecology of Web3.0, but also opening up more space for development through this focus point. BIKA is no longer like an ordinary person who sticks to the rules, but will have more pursuits and actions to break the rules and breach itself in the future.

BIKA’s Future: Further roles ready to be unlocked

“We need to change our role, learn to innovate, and not become a stagnant, backward, old-fashioned car.” Augustin, CEO of BIKA, had expressed this at an internal brand upgrade promotion meeting. For him, who founded BIKA, founded Silicon Valley Creation Capital, and launched BIKA New York World Blockchain, he knows that constant change is required to continue to survive and progress in the increasingly fierce crypto industry.

The crypto industry usually evolves around the concept of centralization and decentralization, and all platforms or companies, large and small, play their roles within this scope to support and contribute to the development of the industry. And BIKA also strives to become a builder, a leader, and even a digger from a participant. In this regard, we should have more expectations for the future of BIKA.

“Building” BIKA system encryption ecosystem in all aspects of development

Service system

BIKA has never stopped building BIKA’s characteristic service system. Customer service experience, product experience, security experience and risk control management make up BIKA’s service system.

But with the growth of user volume and BIKA gaining support from users all over the world, BIKA will continue to promote the upgrade of BIKA’s service system.

Launching more products

As a crypto trading platform, the products available are becoming more and more integrated, trading, swap, savings, mining, IEO, etc. will be added to BIKA’s products one after another to provide users with more quality product experiences. BIKA’s future infrastructure is a one-stop asset management platform based on trading, and a larger ecosystem will be derived from this foundation.

Building a crypto ecosystem with BIKA as the core

As a builder, BIKA is not only limited to the current construction achievements, taking itself as the core and radiating outward to a larger circle is the core and focus of BIKA’s future construction. We will build a crypto ecosystem with BIKA as the core, through multi-party asset management, media association, and public chain ecology, and further gain more partners.

“Leading” the development of security regulation and Web3.0 in crypto industry

Growing into a leader

BIKA currently has a large number of users with over 5 billion transactions and over 20,000 people trading every day. In the field of crypto financial derivatives, BIKA has a growing concern. With the gradual improvement of the experience, BIKA will have a great chance to become a leader. Not only derivatives, but also spot trading, project incubation, etc. BIKA will also join in and strive to become a global leader.

Crypto Asset Security and Regulation

After obtaining the US MSB license, BIKA’s crypto asset security has been secured, but it is not enough. By achieving more compliance and legalizing the operation, BIKA is promoted to be a safe and trustworthy platform for assets in an environment with perfect regulatory rules. In the future, BIKA will be more compliant and safer.

Promote the development of Web3.0

Crypto platforms will give users more autonomous rights in the future, and the world of Web3.0 has enough room for unrestrained imagination. At that time, BIKA will open the portal of Web3.0, rely on the decentralized wallet, find its own role positioning, and swim in the metaverse through one DAPP.

“Discover” innovative applications and support the development of the BIKA community

Project Incubation

BIKA’s future is to be the discoverer and incubator of projects. Through BIKA, users can see the growth of projects and get more opportunities to participate in the pre-project stage. In addition, through the injection of funds, BIKA will also support more projects with potential.

Event pushing

BIKA keeps a large number of activities launched every month, official activities, community activities, social media activities, a full range of activities to maintain sufficient strength, with the development of BIKA, more fun in activities, giveaways will come.

More application prospects of blockchain in the future

BIKA will strive to promote more applications of blockchain to the ground, including providing more product support for DeFi field, rich ecological support for Web3.0 field, and financial and technical support for other fields.BIKA, not only an exchange, but also a comprehensive service platform, a financial management platform, and a driving force for blockchain applications.

The future is far away because BIKA upholds this concept of sustainable development and is eager to obtain longer-term development in the future; the future is near because BIKA is pragmatic in the present and takes one step at a time to achieve its goals and bring more surprises and changes to users and the crypto industry.

BIKA will enter a bigger stage in the future and show the charm and value of BIKA to all crypto users. On the way to Web3.0, we expect BIKA will bring more surprises to us.

