Singapore, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, BIKA has added business lines such as BIKA Research, BIKA Academy, DEX, and financial products. With the rapid advancement of international compliance, BIKA now has products such as spot, perpetual contract, super leverage and walkthrough trading. In order to realize the global industrial chain layout, BIKA starts related business lines such as R&D, investment, incubation and security technology development.



Dual License: US + Canadian MSB License

Legal Compliance, Safe Operation

BIKA Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform that is currently ranked 17th in the world and is based on the “Spot + Contract” development strategy. BIKA is a financial service based on digital assets that has over 5 million users worldwide.

Since the BIKA inception, there have been no hacking incidents in terms of system security, and BIKA has earned the reputation of its users with “0” accident-free operation, always putting the “safety of users’ funds” first.

In March 2023, CertiK has worked with and audited many well-known cryptocurrency projects, addressing the biggest barrier to mass adoption in the crypto sector by ensuring the reliability of industry projects. In April, BIKA actively approached the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Hong Kong to apply for a license to operate a legally compliant crypto currency digital trading platform under regulation.

BIKA Globalization Roadmap in Web3.0

BIKA has been continuously focusing on the Web3.0 field since 2022, fully planning to build Web3.0 products and related ecosystems while embarking on a global development path. Currently, it has begun and successively established operation centers in Singapore, Hong Kong China, South Korea, North America, and some Western European regions, while recruiting local talents in the encryption industry to provide encrypted financial services to over 200 countries. BIKA will continue to work hard in the rapidly changing international environment to build a world-class comprehensive encrypted asset trading platform.

With the development of the crypto industry and the Web3.0 field, BIKA has always adhered to the principle that every transaction is worth trusting, providing more secure, stable, and comprehensive quality services to users worldwide. In the face of an increasingly regulated regulatory system and on the path to globalization, BIKA will vigorously promote compliance operations, accept regulation more proactively, and protect users’ interests.

