BIKE NEW YORK AND VIRTUAL CYCLING APP FULGAZ LAUNCH VIRTUAL TD FIVE BORO BIKE TOUR

Cyclists from all over the world can ride through car-free NYC streets, past famous landmarks and over historic bridges, right from home

New York, NY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the days growing darker and more cyclists taking their training indoors, Bike New York and FulGaz have announced the launch of the Virtual TD Five Boro Bike Tour, coming January 8, 2022. The Virtual Tour–filmed last August in dynamic, first-person 4K during the 2021 TD Five Boro Bike Tour–gives cyclists the chance to train for the Tour or simply experience this iconic ride for the first time, at home and at their own pace.

Like the in-person Tour, which is scheduled for May 1, 2022, the Virtual Tour takes riders through all five boroughs of New York City, starting in downtown Manhattan and heading up 6th Avenue before passing Central Park and Harlem. Participants will make their way through the Bronx before heading down the FDR and across the Queensboro Bridge to Long Island City. Queens and Brooklyn neighborhoods follow before riders jump on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and over the Verrazano Bridge to Staten Island.

“Now, for the first time ever, cyclists across the globe will be able to pedal in the TD Five Boro Bike Tour from their stationary bike,” said Bike New York President and CEO Ken Podziba. “It’s a great way to experience this iconic ride, especially for those who weren’t able to participate in person or who will use this amazing virtual platform to train for the 2022 Tour on May 1st.”

Cyclists have three registration tiers to choose from–$25, $50, and $85 USD–with finisher medals and other items available to U.S. registrants at the $50 and $85 levels. And like all Bike New York events, registration fees fund the non-profit’s year-round bike education programming.

“As the proud title sponsor of the Five Boro Bike Tour, we are excited for this first-ever Virtual Tour,” said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President of Metro NY, TD Bank. “What a truly incredible training experience for cycling enthusiasts from around the world, receiving a virtual glimpse into what the in-person event will look and feel like here in New York this May.”

Riders simply need a basic indoor trainer and to sign up with FulGaz, which is offering free 30-day memberships to registrants, no credit card required. The Virtual Tour marks the first ride in an ongoing partnership between Bike New York and Australia-based FulGaz, with a Central Park Loop coming later in 2022.

“FulGaz is excited to be a part of this world-renowned event and to bring it to life via the app. It’s not every day you get to experience the Big Apple with no cars, buses or taxis!” Said Stu Moysey, FulGaz Head of Brand and Communications.

Finally, U.S.-based registrants are eligible to win a Stages Cycling SB20 Smart Bike, valued at over $3,000. The fastest U.S. cyclist on top of the Virtual Tour’s leaderboard at the end of January will win the indoor trainer.

Registration is now open, and cyclists can register at ​​https://www.bike.nyc/events/virtual-rides/.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. In 2020 alone, Bike New York taught bike skills to 30,000 kids and adults. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Twin Lights. www.bike.nyc

About FulGaz

Founded in 2014 by Mike Clucas in Melbourne, Australia, FulGaz aims to bring the most realistic riding experience to life via its app. FulGaz is all about the joy of riding outside and aims to be the closest thing to travelling and riding in real locations around the world. When you use FulGaz, the experience is all about being immersed in the location in real life, with the app getting in the way as little as possible.

All you need to do is get on your bike and enjoy the ride. For more details on FulGaz and its catalog of virtual cycling courses, visit https://fulgaz.com/.

