Biking Beyond: Taste and Explore the Olympia Region on Two Wheels With New Self Guided Tour

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 27 mins ago

New cycling resource offers insider tips for sights, sips and samples along the Yelm-Tenino Trail in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new self-guided cycling tour in the Washington state capital region, along the locally-loved Yelm-Tenino Trail launches today. Available in digital and print format, the guide was created to assist visitors in finding experiences that range from recreation and family fun to top spots for sipping, exploring and dining. 

“Our region has long been loved among cyclists for both its accessibility and natural beauty,” said Shauna Stewart, CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond. “The Yelm-Tenino trail is easy to navigate and offers unique stops for the kids – like swimming in an old stone quarry, tasting fresh baked cookies or catching a movie in a recliner at the cinemas.”

The scenic Yelm-Tenino trail stretches 14 miles through the rural communities of Yelm, Rainier and Tenino along the former Burlington Northern railroad line. An elevation gain of just 320 feet makes for an easy ride for beginners, while the views of farmland, wetlands, wildlife and Mount Rainier make the ride enjoyable for all. Cyclists can bring a bike or borrow one for free, courtesy of the Tenino Yellow Bicycle Project.  To enjoy the trail, here are some suggested routes:

  • Explore the Family Fun route for a kid-approved adventure that includes spots like the Tenino Depot Museum, Main Street Cookie Company and the sandy beaches of McIntosh Lake.
  • Grab a plus one for the Grown-up Getaway to sip and savor along the trail at spots like Scatter Creek Winery & Brewery or the Yelm and Tenino Farmers Markets.  

The launch of the Yelm-Tenino trail guide is the first installment of a long term initiative, Biking Beyond, which will ultimately highlight three self-guided biking routes along a variety of terrain. The Yelm-Tenino trail is the first route to launch with more planned in 2019 and beyond.

Biking Beyond can be accessed at BikingBeyond.com and in print at the Experience Olympia & Beyond Visitor Information Center, 103 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98502.

About Experience Olympia & Beyond

Experience Olympia & Beyond is the official destination marketing organization of Thurston County. A naturally-inspired, approachable destination situated at the foot of Puget Sound one hour south of Seattle and two hours north of Portland by car, Washington’s capital community inspires handcrafted getaways. Whether it’s sampling the latest artisan delights from culinary characters or blazing a new trail, Olympia and beyond beckons free spirits, gourmands and weekend warriors alike with something new. With more than 2,700 hotel rooms throughout Thurston County there are several options ranging from downtown digs to traveler-friendly rooms. For more information visit experienceolympia.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter (@Experience_Oly) and Instagram (@ExperienceOly).

