President Biden is adding to his campaign war chest, thanks to help from the Clintons.

The president’s 2024 re-election campaign says Biden hauled in $8.1 million at a fundraiser where he was joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and former Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was the Democrats’ 2016 standard-bearer.

The fundraiser took place in McLean, Virginia, an upscale community in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, at the home of fo

[Read Full story at source]