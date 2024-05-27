Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will host an exclusive fundraising dinner for President Biden in Virginia next month.
The June 18 event is being hosted by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and will come just days after another fundraiser in Los Angeles that will feature President Barack Obama in addition to Biden and Clinton. That event is being hosted by actor George Clooney.
The multi-president fundraising strategy has proven suc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Bill and Hillary Clinton to host exclusive Biden dinner fundraiser - May 27, 2024
- Potential Trump running mate Tom Cotton took hard look at 2024 run, but being a father came first - May 27, 2024
- Trump courts Libertarians to draw party activists away from RFK Jr.: ‘If we unite, we are unstoppable’ - May 27, 2024