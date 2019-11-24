Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivia’s Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.
