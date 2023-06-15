Associa Executive Named Author of the Year by CAI Bill Overton, PCAM®, Associa Desert Resort Management

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Bill Overton, PCAM®, an executive director with the company’s Desert Resort Management branch in Palm Springs, Calif. has been named Author of the Year by the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Overton was recognized at the 2023 CAI National Conference in Dallas for his work on the topics of building community, as well as mental health and wellness in the community association management workplace. This is his second time receiving the award, having also been recognized in 1999 for his literary contribution to multiple CAI publications and classes.

​​CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. With over 40,000 members, CAI has 63 chapters worldwide, including Canada, the Middle East and South Africa, and relationships with housing leaders in a number of other countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom. CAI provides information, education, and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them. CAI members include association board members and other homeowner leaders, community managers, association management firms, and other professionals who provide products and services to associations. To learn more, please visit https://www.caionline.org.

“All of us at Associa are happy and incredibly proud of Bill for this wonderful achievement,” said Paula Tapia, CMCA®, Desert Resort Management senior vice president of operations. “It speaks volumes about his skills and expertise in the community management sector along with his willingness to share that knowledge with his peers through informative trade journal articles.

