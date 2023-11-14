Bill Schultz CDM Smith’s Business Technology Vice President of Business Relationship Management and PMO Functions

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDM Smith is pleased to announce that Bill Schultz is joining the firm as Business Technology’s Vice President of Business Relationship Management and PMO functions. With 22 years of management consulting experience at Slalom and Accenture and 2 years as a senior director business partner at Molson Coors, Schultz brings experience in business relationship and project management. He will establish strong connections with our business units, ensuring their technology needs are met as well as driving strategic Business Technology initiatives. Schultz will be instrumental in CDM Smith’s continuing evolution into a true digital engineering and construction company.

In previous roles, Schultz helped bring a partnering and collaborative philosophy to business and IT stakeholders to create the best possible solutions to solve a challenge. Whether it was figuring out how to ramp and upskill a team to handle new demands or leverage a new technology to enable new functions of a business, Schultz was there to facilitate discussions and ensure the goals of the project were met.

“Coming to CDM Smith allows me to combine my technology profession with my curiosity for engineering and construction,” says Schultz. “As my college career consisted of studies in civil engineering, construction management, and business, this brings my career to an amazing intersection of interest and expertise.”

CDM Smith is thrilled to welcome Schultz to the team and looks forward to the impact he will have on the business.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

