Bill Zielke Joins BitPay as Chief Marketing Officer

Payments Industry Veteran’s 25 Year Career Spans Ingo Money, Forter, eBay, PayPal, Bill Me Later, and Fiserv

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitPay, the largest global blockchain payments provider, today announced it has added Bill Zielke as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Mr. Zielke is responsible for executing BitPay’s marketing strategy that supports the company’s growth objectives, builds a strong business and consumer brand, and cultivates increased cryptocurrency acceptance and use.

“As BitPay looks to maintain and expand its leadership position as the largest global blockchain payments provider, we realized we needed a seasoned marketer to advance the company to the next level,” said Stephen Pair, CEO, and co-founder of BitPay. “We are excited to have Bill on board as we attract more users to BitPay and drive greater merchant acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Bill is a strong leader and proven marketer with a track record of increasing demand generation and advancing go to market scaling efforts.”

With more than 25 years of experience across the payments and e-commerce space, Mr. Zielke has an extensive background in driving profitable growth at leading fintech, e-commerce, and payment technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Zielke was CMO at venture-backed startups Ingo Money and Forter where he led go to market efforts to establish disruption and payment products in emerging markets.

While at eBay, he held multiple executive-level positions including Head of eBay Motors, Head of eBay Electronics and Senior Director, Strategy & Planning for eBay’s Merchant business. Mr. Zielke also had senior roles at PayPal including Head of Merchant Marketing for North America.

“The future of payments is on the blockchain and BitPay is at the forefront of blockchain-payment technology globally. My career goals have been to helping cutting edge companies build and launch new products into new markets to grow. BitPay has the opportunity to disrupt the current global payments market as blockchain is superior and less expensive than traditional payment processing methods because every transaction is verified, recorded and stored on a public, tamper-resistant ledger,” shared Mr. Zielke.

BitPay processes over $1 Billion annually in blockchain payments from its global merchants for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and soon Ether and XRP. In addition to payment processing, BitPay offers cross-border and mass payouts for businesses and the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card for consumers to spend cryptocurrency.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company in bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit https://bitpay.com

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule if any.

