Big-money donors are beginning to coalesce around former President Donald Trump after he has become the presumptive GOP nominee as he attempts to close the cash-on-hand gap with President Biden, who recently set a high-dollar fundraising record.
This weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump will host an “Inaugural Leadership Dinner” that includes several Republican high-profile donors and signals the beginning of a major push to cut into Biden’s cash-on-hand lead
