EXCLUSIVE: Left-wing nonprofits quietly coordinated a first-of-its-kind investigation into Big Oil led by the New York State Attorney General (NYAG) years ago, sparking dozens of current climate lawsuits, according to newly disclosed internal communications.
The communications — obtained by watchdog group Government Accountability & Oversight (GAO) and shared with Fox News Digital — show Lee Wasserman, the longtime director of the billionaire-fueled Rockefeller Fam
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Billionaire-fueled Rockefeller fund coordinated climate lawsuits with Dem state AG: internal documents - February 14, 2024
- New Biden environmental regulations ‘failed’ small businesses, top House Republican says - February 14, 2024
- Who is Mazi Pilip, the ‘unique’ GOP candidate who failed to secure Santos’ House seat - February 14, 2024