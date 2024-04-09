The billionaire business mogul who provided former President Donald Trump with the massive bond required to appeal his case in New York says he might not have charged the former head-of-state a good price.

Don Hankey is the chairman of Knight Specialty Insurance, the company that supplied the $175 million bond required by Trump’s New York civil fraud trial.

Hankey told Reuters in an interview that he did not charge Trump a high fee for the financial service, saying he beli

[Read Full story at source]