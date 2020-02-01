Billionaires bombard U.S. presidential campaign with hundreds of millions in cash

Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.
