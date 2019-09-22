A month before Britain is due to quit the European Union, the bloc’s car-makers have joined forces to warn of billions of euros in losses in the event of a no-deal Brexit with production stoppages costing 50,000 pounds a minute in Britain alone.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe’s carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit - September 22, 2019
- Canada’s Trudeau vows to cut cellphone bills, says he is ready to force firms to act - September 22, 2019
- France says main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions - September 22, 2019