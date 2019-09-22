Billy Porter, ‘Game of Thrones’ stars arrive for television’s Emmys

“Pose” star Billy Porter, sporting a crystal-studded black suit and an enormous hat, along with “Games of Thrones” stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie were among early arrivals for television’s Emmy awards on Sunday, where HBO’s medieval fantasy series aims to crown its final season with a fourth best drama series statuette.
