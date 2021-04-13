Bimbo Bakeries USA Earns 2021 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award for the Fourth Year in a Row

HORSHAM, Pa., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a proud member of Grupo Bimbo, is honored to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

The Sustained Excellence honor is given, at the EPA’s discretion, to organizations who have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years in a row.

“As the largest commercial bakery in the United States, we understand how important it is to be a frontrunner in sustainability practices,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re so honored to receive the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award once again.”

“I applaud the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

Key accomplishments for Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) in 2020 include:

Continued the trend of energy savings by achieving a 5% improvement in energy intensity and a 2 percent reduction in absolute energy compared to 2019. This marks 5 consecutive years of absolute energy reduction for BBU.

Earned ENERGY STAR ® certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 BBU facilities and one Grupo Bimbo facility across the country, setting the record for the most ENERGY STAR certified plants of any company in any industry.

certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 BBU facilities and one Grupo Bimbo facility across the country, setting the record for the most ENERGY STAR certified plants of any company in any industry. Earning the ENERGY STAR challenge in two commercial bread and roll bakeries. The Denver bakery earned a 27 percent reduction and our Ft. Worth Bakery earned a 10 percent reduction.

Leveraged ENERGY STAR Partnership and accomplishments to earn Food Processing Magazine’s “Green Plant of the Year” for our Escondido, CA bakery as well as a Bronze Environmental Achievement Award for our Denver bakery.

Expanding the use of electric vehicle fleet to 100 vehicles in 2021, after piloting five vehicles in 2020. This expands the already robust fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles (compressed NG and propane) that consists of over 500 vehicles.

“Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our continued pledge to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs. We are thrilled that our efforts have again been recognized by the EPA,” Rivera noted.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR® partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR®.

For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is a leader in the global bakery industry. With more than 135 thousand associates, in 2019 it reported 15 billion dollars in sales. The Group has 197 production plants and about 1,700 Sales Centers strategically located in 32 countries around the world, across 4 continents. It produces more than 13 thousand items under more than 100 prestigious and recognized umbrella brands in categories such as sliced bread, buns and toast. It also has a broad distribution network in the countries where it is present and one of the largest in the Americas. In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo was the only Mexican company recognized as one of the 135 most ethical companies in the world according to the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020, a list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) as BIMBO. For more information about Grupo Bimbo, visit: www.grupobimbo.com. Look for us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

