Bimbo Bakeries USA Earns 2022 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award for the Fifth Year in a Row

HORSHAM, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a proud member of the Grupo Bimbo family, is honored to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

The Sustained Excellence honor is given, at the EPA’s discretion, to organizations who have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years in a row.

“Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes our role as a leader in the baking industry, and the important responsibility to lead in sustainability,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President, Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “I am proud of our uninterrupted focus and continued outstanding achievements in sustainability and we are honored to receive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Key accomplishments for Bimbo Bakeries USA in 2021 include:

Earned ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 BBU facilities across the country, setting the record for the most ENERGY STAR certified plants of any company in any industry.

Won the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry at two bakeries, Atlanta, GA and La Crosse, WI. The Atlanta bakery reduced its energy intensity by 17.8 percent and La Crosse by 10.3 percent within two years. This is the Atlanta bakery’s second time meeting this goal.

Joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership.

Entered into an Energy Services Agreement with GreenStruxure to design, build, own, operate and maintain on-site renewable energy microgrid at six California bakeries.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is a leader in the global bakery industry. With more than 135 thousand associates, in 2019 it reported 15 billion dollars in sales. The Group has 197 production plants and about 1,700 Sales Centers strategically located in 32 countries around the world, across 4 continents. It produces more than 13 thousand items under more than 100 prestigious and recognized umbrella brands in categories such as sliced bread, buns and toast. It also has a broad distribution network in the countries where it is present and one of the largest in the Americas. In 2020, for the fourth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo was the only Mexican company recognized as one of the 135 most ethical companies in the world according to the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020, a list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute. Grupo Bimbo is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) as BIMBO. For more information about Grupo Bimbo, visit: www.grupobimbo.com. Look for us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrupoBimbo and Twitter: @Grupo_Bimbo.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

