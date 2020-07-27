‘B’ing the Best Deploys Squadle Digital Checklist to Improve Accountability and Compliance

With digital transparency across all 30 stores, large-scale Florida franchise saves an average of 30 minutes per day on food safety tasks.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squadle, a technology company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced that ‘B’ing the Best, a Florida-based 30-unit McDonald’s franchisee, has improved accountability and compliance since deploying the Squadle Digital Checklist across 30 locations. Squadle replaced a paper-based system that had led to efficiency and compliance pain points.

Like most franchise organizations, ‘B’ing the Best, Inc. was constrained by the paper books it used to complete food safety and checklists. In order to automate this process and achieve uniformity across all its locations, ‘B’ing the Best decided to implement the Squadle Digital Checklist, which would provide accurate and up-to-the-minute reports, monitor trends and set plans.

“Before, there was no visibility into whether or not employees were completing tasks and travel paths, but with Squadle, it now sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Bonnie Weiss, EVP of Strategy for ‘B’ing the Best, Inc. “Limiting the time needed to keep and track our data is priceless.”

Squadle helped ‘B’ing the Best, Inc. to modernize processes in all of their restaurants while giving teams the food safety and checklist data they needed quickly and effortlessly. With Squadle, ‘B’ing the Best is able to:

Save an average of 30 minutes per day (3 ½ hours per week) on food safety tasks;

Address and resolve issues much more quickly;

Increase compliance accuracy across all restaurants;

Improve levels of accountability and compliance amongst restaurant teams.

Squadle is a customizable restaurant operations platform that restaurants can use to fully digitize their paper-based manager playbooks, checklists, and compliance forms to ensure higher completion rates, leading to more efficient operations and better customer experiences.

About Squadle

Squadle is a technology company committed to delivering flexible, user-friendly applications that enable multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .