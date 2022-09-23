Bingo Treasures to Launch With Participation From Jamul Casino

Bingo Treasures Bingo Treasures

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VKGS LLC (“Video King”) is pleased to announce today the completion of its first Managed Services Agreement in the State of California with the Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (www.jamulindianvillage.com), owner and operator of Jamul Casino. A favorite among San Diegans, Jamul Casino is one of the region’s top destinations for food, fun, gaming, and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jamul Casino to launch our Class II Certified Bingo Game,” said Rusty Morin, Vice President of Video King. “Bingo TreasuresTM features all of the traditional bingo game elements that bingo players will love, including the ability to pick their own numbers, play for a common game ending pattern on a 5×5 bingo card, and having an opportunity to win in every game. We expect that our addition of multi-million-dollar weekly jackpots will accelerate the growth of Bingo TreasuresTM as a nationally linked Class II bingo product. This will allow Indian Country to finally host and offer to players life-changing jackpots, which can compete for dollars players are currently spending on lottery type products,” commented Morin. This product can be sold from all facilities located on Tribal lands held in trust, including casinos, hotels, restaurants, gift shops, smoke shops, golf courses, convenience stores and gas stations.

Bingo TreasuresTM is offered by Video King and Parlay Games Inc. (“Parlay”), who combined their efforts and synergistic intellectual property assets into a new joint venture in 2021. The partnership has leveraged Video King’s international land-based electronic bingo footprint and Parlay’s online Bingo and international iGaming assets. The joint venture partners are also working to offer additional Class II games in the future, which will leverage the attributes of the Tribal network that is being created with Bingo TreasuresTM.

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, commented, “Jamul Casino is thrilled to be the first California Tribal Casino to partner with Video King for Bingo TreasuresTM, and we are excited to introduce the game at Jamul Casino. We are also delighted to be a host for the live weekly ball draws, which we intend to make very entertaining when we launch.”

Video King and Parlay Games are in active negotiations with other U.S.-based Indian Tribes, to add Bingo TreasuresTM to their tribal facilities and to grow the Tribal network. The Companies will present Bingo TreasuresTM along with many of their other gaming products at the 2022 G2E Convention, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Oct. 11-13 and invite all interested parties to visit us at booth #3030.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a poker room, restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino www.jamulcasinosd.com.

