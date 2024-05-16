HOLMDEL, N.J., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication, today announced that it currently expects to file its audited 2023 results with the SEC on Form 10-K next week. BIO-key also expects to report its Q1 2024 results and hold an investor call by the end of next week. The Company will announce the timing and details of its Q1 2024 investor call once they are confirmed.

On April 23, 2024, BIO-key engaged Bush & Associates CPA as its independent registered public accounting firm.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

