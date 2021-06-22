BIO-Key Introduces SSO Concierge™ to its PortalGuard Identity & Access Management Platform, Eliminating Passwords for Thick Client Applications

WALL, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today introduced SSO ConciergeTM, the latest enhancement to their award-winning PortalGuard platform. SSO Concierge provides single sign-on (SSO) capabilities that eliminate the need for passwords to thick client applications that do not support federated identity management.

With this product enhancement, BIO-key PortalGuard continues its technology leadership as a unified IAM platform that best supports the complexity of the modern enterprise with the widest range of SSO and multi-factor authentication (MFA) options.

Despite the continuing migration to cloud services, many enterprises maintain complex environments, including thick client applications that until now have been outliers within cloud-only IAM strategies. Thick client applications maintain independent identity stores, do not support identity federation, and yet often perform mission-critical operations that demand secure Zero Trust access for users. Many IAM solutions are unable to provide SSO access to thick client applications, requiring users to manage and remember additional logins and passwords and negatively impacting the user experience and user and IT staff productivity.

BIO-key PortalGuard SSO Concierge embraces these critical applications, unburdening users from additional logins by seamlessly and securely passing the proper credentials to thick client applications on the user’s behalf, behind a single login protected by PortalGuard’s strong multi-factor authentication. With this PortalGuard enhancement, enterprises can protect access to cloud-based, on-premises, legacy, and thick client applications from a single managed Identity Provider (IdP). By assuring user identity with 16+ multi-factor authentication options, including Identity-Bound Biometrics, PortalGuard creates additional layers of identity protection. Once authenticated, PortalGuard eliminates all additional passwords for users, greatly reducing IT support demands, and allowing employees, customers, and partners to improve their productivity instead of losing time trying to sign in.

“We recognize that the modern enterprise is complex, dynamic, and constantly evolving,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International. “Our customers don’t want their users frustrated with disjointed authentication solutions that leave key applications as unprotected one-offs. They come to us with the desire to consolidate solutions and address the challenges they face with delivering a consistent user experience for their employees, supply chain, and customers. Our focus with PortalGuard is to provide the flexibility and options that modern enterprises require in a single, secure and unified solution.”

To learn more about BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS and SSO Concierge please visit BIO-key’s website.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

