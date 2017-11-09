BIO-key Showcases Biometric and Bluetooth-Enabled Padlock Line at today’s “CES Unveiled New York” Media, Buyer and Tech Influencer Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq:BKYI), an innovative provider of software, hardware and consumer products incorporating convenient, yet state of the art biometric security capabilities, will showcase its TouchLock™ biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks and its compact fingerprint readers for Windows Hello today at CES Unveiled New York, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

CES Unveiled New York is part of an invite-only event series that brings innovative technology companies, top media, global buyers and key tech influencers together to showcase new products and trends leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV, January 9-12, 2018.

BIO-key’s TouchLock line includes:

Heavy duty Bluetooth powered padlocks

TSA-approved fingerprint powered luggage locks for travelers

Designer locks in a variety of colors and patterns that open with your fingerprint

Bicycle locks that are both fingerprint and Bluetooth enabled

BIO-key will also be showcasing its full line of compact fingerprint readers that are tested and qualified by Microsoft to support Windows Hello. BIO-key’s SideSwipe, SideTouch, SidePass and EcoID readers enable Windows users to replace passwords with more secure and convenient biometric sign-in.

“CES has a global reputation as ‘the place’ to launch technology-driven consumer products, and the ‘CES Unveiled’ series provides a jump start on media and buyer attention for new consumer electronic products,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. “Having debuted our TouchLock prototypes to strong interest at CES last year, we are now showcasing an assortment of products in commercial production that are available online and will be rolling out to a growing base of digital and brick and mortar retailers in the coming months.

“Our goal at Unveiled is to build the exposure and understanding of our new product lines and the significant security benefits they deliver in managing user access to digital devices or physical assets. Now consumers can quite literally ‘forget combinations, passwords and pins’ and let their finger bring them to a new world of convenience and security.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID and SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key is also bringing the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its new TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – thereby providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand into the Asian market, the impact on our business of the past financial crisis in the global capital markets or our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

