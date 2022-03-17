BIO-key Showcases Higher Education IAM Solutions and Expertise at California Community College Tech Summit March 20-23 – Booth 405; Customers Host Sessions on their Success with PortalGuard Platform

ONTARIO, Calif. and WALL, N.J., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced it will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2022 Chief Information Systems Officers Association (CISOA) Technology Summit, part of the California Community College (CCC) system, to be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California March 20-23. BIO-key will be available for customer meetings to discuss migrating to the cloud, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard platform in booth 405.

Three of BIO-key’s CCC customers, College of the Canyons, Ventura County Community College District, and Allan Hancock College, will conduct seminars as part of the summit agenda that highlight their success in improving their cybersecurity programs by using PortalGuard. College of the Canyons will host the session, “How We Launched SSO, Self-Service, and a Portal During COVID and Didn’t Turn It All Off”, and Allan Hancock College will discuss their experience migrating from PortalGuard on-premises to PortalGuard’s cloud-based IDaaS platform.

In addition, BIO-key has partnered closely with Pathify, a market leader in reimagining the student portal experience. Together the companies deliver a secure, modern student experience that provides a user-friendly interface that guides students to the resources they need quickly, without any passwords getting in the way. This “better together” story will be highlighted at the event in the Spotlight Session hosted by Ventura County Community College District, a valued customer to both organizations.

As the premier annual conference for CCC IT professionals, the CISOA Technology Summit offers an outstanding array of educational sessions on “Navigating the Next Normal” as higher education institutions continue to adapt to a hybrid world with both online and on-campus learning. Cybersecurity and privacy are top of mind for attendees, as the education sector faces a growing complex of cybersecurity threats. The industry has been under high attack for several years already, with phishing, ransomware, and denial-of-service attacks growing in frequency and ferocity.

For more than a decade, BIO-Key has been working closely with the CCC to provide IAM solutions and expertise to IT professionals, with over 55 colleges and districts across the state utilizing their solutions already. Attendees are invited to stop by booth 405 for live demonstrations of BIO-key PortalGuard and to discuss top cybersecurity priorities, including:

Eliminating passwords

Securing remote learning

Meeting cyber insurance requirements

Protecting student data

Reducing password reset calls

Through ongoing demonstrations, attendees will see why higher education institutions trust BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard platform for its end-to-end flexibility to support dynamic cybersecurity strategies. Existing CCC customers are encouraged to take a closer look at PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) to learn more about the benefits of migrating to a cloud hosted solution.

“As a longtime partner of the CCC system, we are proud to sponsor the CISOA Technology Summit,” said Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard. “We are excited to meet with both new and existing customers to understand how we can work together to improve their IAM strategies within the changing dynamics of technology and cybersecurity in higher education.”

For more information about the CISOA Technology Summit , please visit the conference website. For more information about BIO-key’s IAM solutions for the public sector, please visit BIO-key’s website .

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity, and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides secure, convenient access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based, Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

