GRAPEVINE, Texas and WALL, N.J., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will showcase IAM innovations at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit at the Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, for the second consecutive year. BIO-key will be available for meetings, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of its solutions, March 20-23rd at Booth 621.

Attendees are invited to stop by to discuss their IAM priorities and see live demonstrations of BIO-key’s solutions. Implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and the elimination of passwords continue to be top priorities for enterprises across all industries. BIO-key will highlight its award-winning PortalGuard® platform, including the ability to offer phone-less, token-less, and passwordless workflows with unique Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities. Demonstrations will showcase PortalGuard’s support for a wide range of flexible authentication options and how IBB methods, such as a fingerprint scan, or palm scan or facial recognition using BIO-key’s MobileAuth™, allow secure desktop and web application login, while reducing the risk, inconvenience and high cost of traditional methods.

The Gartner Summit is an annual conference that brings together industry leaders and enterprise organizations to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the IAM business. This year’s theme revolves around the concept that traditional IAM approaches are no longer adequate in today’s threat landscape. Keeping with the theme, BIO-key will meet with enterprises to discuss new approaches to secure the ever-expanding range of access scenarios for their employees, customers, and suppliers, where traditional authentication methods fail.

“From shared workstations to remote access and users who can’t use phones or tokens, enterprises face a complex and ever-changing landscape of access requirements,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key. “Traditional authentication methods are not sufficient in many scenarios, and enterprises must explore new solutions that can offer the flexibility to accommodate the needs of different users and various use cases, while maintaining the highest level of security. These challenges underscore the importance of new and ongoing discussions that we’ll have with attendees around the unique benefits of adding Identity-Bound Biometrics to their authentication, identity-first, and zero trust strategies.”

To learn more about BIO-key’s solutions including Identity-Bound Biometrics for passwordless workflows and PortalGuard please visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR