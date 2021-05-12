BIO-key VP of Product, Kimberly Johnson, Named to CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel: Power 100 List, Honoring Strengths, Vision and Achievements of Female IT Channel Leaders

WALL, N.J., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. The 2021 Women of the Channel: Power 100 list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders from vendors, distributors, and solution providers in the IT channel.

Kimberly is among 100 women honored on this year’s list who pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

As VP of Product, Kimberly is responsible for all aspects of marketing and channel marketing, including go-to-market strategies and execution, effective positioning, messaging, demand creation, and marketing programs. With over 10 years’ experience in the cybersecurity and Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry, Kimberly brings strong market knowledge and experience, gained at multiple authentication and cybersecurity firms, with a focus on driving growth and expanding the BIO-key Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program, and deployments of BIO-key’s solutions.

Kimberly’s channel-related accomplishments support BIO-key’s “partner-centric” commitment with a focus on expanding their Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program in 2021 and beyond. Her accomplishments include the successful recruitment of new channel partners, enabling channel sales teams to expand BIO-key’s global footprint, and working together with partners on co-branded marketing and sales activities, that focus on helping BIO-key’s channel partners to become cybersecurity advisors to their customers and having solutions, that create recurring revenue streams and profitable customer relationships.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

“Kimberly has exemplified incredible product and brand leadership at BIO-key, and we are proud to see her on the 2021 CRN Women of the Channel list,” said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer and head of the CAP Program at BIO-key. “She truly cares about our mission and has been a key enabler of BIO-key’s growth through deployments of the BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS solution through our channel and beyond. We thank CRN for recognizing Kimberly and the other amazing female leaders in the industry.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is now being featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC. To learn more about Kimberly and BIO-key please visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

