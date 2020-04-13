Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bio-Path Holdings to Present at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Bio-Path Holdings to Present at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced an upcoming virtual poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 27-28, 2020.

Dr. Ana Tari Ashizawa, Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Clinical Design, at Bio-Path Holdings will summarize the Phase 1 study design of BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2 antisense), the Company’s second drug candidate, for the treatment of lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.  
                                                           
Details for the virtual poster presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 27, 2020
Poster Release Time:  12:01 am Eastern Time
Session: Phase I Trials In Progress
Abstract: 9464
Title: “A Phase I Clinical Trial to Study the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of BP1002 (L-Bcl-2) Antisense Oligonucleotide in Patients with Advanced Lymphoid Malignancies”

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of blood cancers and has filed an IND for a Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors. The Company’s second pipeline candidate is BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein and is planned to be evaluated for the treatment of lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, an IND application for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3, is expected to be filed in 2020.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at
http://www.biopathholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Investors

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.