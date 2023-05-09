North America is projected to witness significant growth due to considerable demand for sustainable elastomer materials in the construction and automotive industries, especially the usage of bio-polybutadiene in automotive tires

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Rise in demand for sustainably-produced polybutadiene in the tire industry is likely to offer significant opportunities to companies in the market.

An increase in the usage of eco-friendly additives in the production of plastics, such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), is anticipated to propel the global Bio-Polybutadiene Market. The market was valued at US$ 46.1 Mn in 2022.

An increase in demand for higher-performance grades of polybutadiene is expected to accelerate global Bio-Polybutadiene Market development. Extensive utilization of bio-polybutadiene as an impact modifier for polymers is anticipated to augment market size in the next few years.

Recent market trends underscore the pressing need to reduce the environmental impact of polybutadiene. This is driving research & development initiatives by chemical companies on the production of more environmentally-friendly elastomers.

Efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector across the world have led to rise in demand for sustainable rubber for high-performance fuel-efficient tires/eco-friendly tires. Advancement in technology for the production of butadiene from biomass is expected to augment market value. Examples are the introduction of novel purification technology and highly productive enzymes.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 46.1 Bn Estimated Value USD 99.4 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 8.9% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 207 Pages Market Segmentation By Source, Application, End-use Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85580

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Sustainable Polymers in Multiple Industries : Rapid development of elastomeric materials that can be used for the production of environmental-friendly rubber products is anticipated to generate substantive revenue for companies. Growing utilization of sustainable polymers in the packaging, healthcare, and building & construction industries is poised to propel the bio-polybutadiene industry in the next few years. Significant adoption of sustainable polymers in the automotive industry can be ascribed to rise in usage of eco-friendly tires. Government mandates to promote the electrification of public transport are expected to bolster demand for bio-polybutadiene-based products such as rubber materials for tires.

: Rapid development of elastomeric materials that can be used for the production of environmental-friendly rubber products is anticipated to generate substantive revenue for companies. Growing utilization of sustainable polymers in the packaging, healthcare, and building & construction industries is poised to propel the bio-polybutadiene industry in the next few years. Surge in Preference for Sugarcane as Source Material: Based on source, the sugarcane segment is projected to constitute the leading share of the global market from 2023 to 2031. Increase in preference for sugarcane can be ascribed to abundant availability. This renewable raw material source is preferred over fossil fuels, as the sugarcane biomass can capture a large percentage of carbon dioxide, which makes it environmental-friendly.

Key Drivers

Rapid pace of transition to electric vehicles in the automotive industries is a key driver of the Bio-Polybutadiene Market. Considerable increase in demand for eco-friendly tires for electric vehicles would bolster research & development of bio-polybutadiene-based rubber.

Growing popularity of sustainable polymers in several end-use industries is a key factor driving the Bio-Polybutadiene Market. Intensive efforts by the chemical sector to produce highly sustainable elastomer materials are anticipated to broaden market outlook.

Share Your Precise Requirements for Customized Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85580

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to constitute the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. The region accounted for 43.7% market share in 2022. Rapidly growing demand for bio-polybutadiene in various industries is anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in utilization of environment-friendly polymers in a number of developing countries is expected to bolster market growth in the near future. Significant demand for bio-polybutadiene in the construction and automotive sectors is likely to augment the market size in the region. China and India are anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies in the region.

is projected to constitute the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. The region accounted for 43.7% market share in 2022. Rapidly growing demand for bio-polybutadiene in various industries is anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in utilization of environment-friendly polymers in a number of developing countries is expected to bolster market growth in the near future. North America constituted 23.9% share of the global market in 2022. The region is projected to gain market share in the next few years. Presence of large number of bio-based polymer manufacturers in the region and rise in adoption of sustainable polymers in several end-use industries, especially automotive, are expected to propel the market. Considerable advancement in renewable processes to manufacture butadiene from biomass and other plant-based feedstock is anticipated to broaden market outlook in North America.

Competition Landscape

A few large-scale vendors currently hold a majority stake in the market.

Leading companies in the bio-polybutadiene industry are:

Genomatica

Versalis

Evonik Industries AG

Michelin

LANXESS

Synthos

Green Dot Bioplastics.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Modular Kraft Paper Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85580<ype=S

Bio-Polybutadiene Market Segmentation

Source

Biomass

Sugarcane

Corn

Others

Application

Tires

Packaging Materials

Surgical Gloves

Coating

Green Concrete

Others

End-use

Rubber

Packaging

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Paints & Coatings

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com