bioAffinity Technologies Joins National Lung Cancer Roundtable

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held biotech company, today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the American Cancer Society’s National Lung Cancer Roundtable (NLCRT), a collaborative whose membership is focused on reducing both the incidence of lung cancer and mortality rates from the disease.

“We are honored to be working with leading experts on issues that make a significant and beneficial difference in the lives of people who are at risk for developing lung cancer and those who have been diagnosed with the disease,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “There is great power in partnerships like the Roundtable that enhance the collective work of its members to improve patient outcomes and save more lives.”

The NLCRT currently includes more than 100 member organizations, including clinical professionals, researchers, lung cancer advocates and patients, professional societies, cancer centers, academic institutions, health plans, federal agencies and private companies. Established in 2017, the Roundtable promotes increased lung cancer awareness, prevention, early detection and therapies for optimal treatment.

bioAffinity is developing non-invasive tests and targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The Company currently is completing a test validation trial for its first commercial product, CyPath® Lung, a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) for the diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung diagnoses cancer by profiling the cellular makeup of sputum collected non-invasively from patients who use a simple device at home. CyPath® Lung labels sputum with a proprietary porphyrin that preferentially binds to cancer cells and causes them to fluoresce in contrast to non-cancer cells.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and targeted therapies. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests that identify cancer and its environment in patient samples collected non-invasively. bioAffinity Technologies also is advancing targeted therapeutics that preferentially kill cancer cells with little or no harm to normal cells. Research and development of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio.

Contact: Maria Zannes, 505.400.9747