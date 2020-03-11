Breaking News
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Announces Change of Time and Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI), operating as Inotiv (the “Company”, “we” or “our”), today provided notice of a change to the time and location of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC. Click here to view the SEC filing.

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s partners, employees and shareholders, the Company is moving the location of the meeting with the hope of minimizing interactions amongst those attending the meeting and the employee population at the Company’s headquarters. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time at the Courtyard Marriott Lafayette, located at 150 Fairington Avenue, Lafayette, Indiana 47905.

The Company urges shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting, in lieu of attending the meeting in person.

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world’s leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, and various market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Company Contact:
William Pitchford
Chief Human Resources Officer
Phone: 765.250.9603
[email protected] 

