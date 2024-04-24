SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held virtually and at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from May 31–June 4, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1 study of BA3071, an anti-CTLA-4 conditionally active biologic, in combination with nivolumab in advanced solid tumors Authors: Jacob Stephen Thomas, Jennifer Eva Selfridge, Costantine Albany, Matthew Taylor, Inderjit Mehmi, Vineet Kwatra, Siwen Hu-Lieskovan, Paul De Souza, Judith Llorin-Sangalang, Kartik Aysola, Omid Hamid Abstract Number: 2602 Session Type: Poster Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentation has concluded.

