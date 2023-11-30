SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, to be held virtually December 5–6, 2023.

Format: Fireside chat and scheduled one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link: Click Here

