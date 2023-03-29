Implementation of government regulations pertaining to adverse environmental impact of solvent-based degreasers is anticipated to boost the popularity of biobased degreasers, especially in Asia Pacific and North America

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The biobased degreaser market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. Industrial cleaning products made from organic formulations have generated significant attention of end-users in the market.

Rise in consumer awareness about adverse environmental impact of solvent-based cleaning solutions is anticipated to propel the product demand for biobased degreasers. Surge in demand for eco-friendly cleaning products is likely to fuel the adoption of methyl soyate degreasers. Methyl soyate is a key ingredient of eco-friendly cleaning products that are used in the industrial sector. Its high flashpoint makes it safer to handle and store. Ethyl lactate is also prominently used as an ingredient in biobased degreasers.

A number of bio-based ingredients can be used to manufacture degreasers that are nonflammable and nontoxic. These include plant extracts, organic alcohols, hydrogenated corn oil, and soybeans. Significant increase in trend of using eco-safe degreasers is expected to bolster the commercialization of products in the biobased degreaser market. Surge in demand for multipurpose cleaners is projected to augment the biobased degreaser market value in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Usage of Industrial Cleaning Products to Drive Utilization of Biobased Degreasers: Rise in awareness about toxicity and health concerns of solvent-based degreasers is expected to bolster the demand for eco-friendly cleaning products in the industrial sector. Surge in usage of biobased degreasers in home care applications is estimated to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the biobased degreaser market. For instance, growth in consumer awareness about environmental labels on cleaning products has positively influenced the prospects of biobased cleaning products. Bio-based ingredients are safer to human health and the overall environment. Bio-based cleaning products do not emit any hazardous volatile organic compounds; hence, they are gaining traction among end-users. The analysis of the biobased degreaser market indicates that palm oil is a key source, which held major share in 2022. Low cost of palm oil is a prominent factor that is fueling its popularity among manufacturers of degreasers.

Key Drivers

Surge in awareness about the environmental concerns of solvent-based cleaners has led to consumer shift from these to bio-based degreasers. This is likely to accelerate the biobased degreaser industry growth.

Government regulations are promoting the adoption of environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions in industries. Many solvent-based cleaners emit significant volatile organic compound (VOC) and these have also been characterized as carcinogenic to humans.

R&D in bio-based feedstock and new chemistries is expected to boost the biobased degreaser market value.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for leading market share from 2023 to 2031. High customer awareness about eco-friendly cleaning products in the industrial sector is a key trend that is expected to propel the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is also a lucrative market for biobased degreasers. Implementation of regulations pertaining to cleaning products is estimated to fuel product demand in the region. Surge in demand for environmentally-friendly degreasers is anticipated to bolster the biobased degreaser industry growth in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The landscape is fragmented, ascribed to the fact that several local players hold majority share of the market. The market study also indicates that a few key players have global prominence as they hold large share.

Key players operating in the biobased degreaser market are Henkel, BASF, Victory Polychem, Natural Soy Products, Ecochem, Soy Technologies, GreenTag, TurfSolv, DEWALT, and Cortec Corporation.

Biobased Degreaser Market Segmentation

By Source

Palm Oil

Soy

Coconut Oil

Others

By End-use

Industrial Cleaning

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Mining

Food & Beverages

Marine

Personal Care

Home Care

Agriculture

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

