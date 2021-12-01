Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BIOBRIDGES’ RAPID GROWTH PROMPTS TRANSITION TO LARGER HEADQUARTERS IN GREATER BOSTON

BIOBRIDGES’ RAPID GROWTH PROMPTS TRANSITION TO LARGER HEADQUARTERS IN GREATER BOSTON

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

CityPoint will serve as new headquarters for growing company in biotech space

WALTHAM, MA., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioBridges, a clinical development professional services company for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, today announced it is relocating to 230 CityPoint to accommodate its rapid growth and further leverage the area’s diverse talent pool.

As the demand for integrated services in the life sciences sector continues to rise, BioBridges plans to welcome a new group of qualified employees to its new east headquarters. The new hires will focus on BioBridge’s medical device start-up, pre-clinical practice start-up and Madison Miles interim healthcare leadership division. 

BioBridges will be moving from its current location in Wellesley, Massachusetts to its new nearly 8,000 sq. ft. office centrally positioned within the CityPoint district in Waltham, one of Boston’s largest urban edge submarkets. The sought-after area is popular with leading and emerging companies in life sciences, biotech and tech.

“Relocating our east headquarters to a larger space within a flourishing tech hub was a necessary step to continue to meet client demand and further strengthen our business growth strategy,” said Jeff Souza, President of BioBridges. “The new location enhances the culture we have built, which is essential to continue attracting the top talent for the ever-changing, dynamic needs of clinical development in the biotech industry.”

The space features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and conference rooms providing maximum natural light to employees throughout the office. The building also offers BioBridge’s employees convenient amenities including a fitness center, daycare, and full-service café, with walking distance to restaurants and hotels. Tenants of 230 CityPoint have easy access to ample parking spaces and travel routes with Route 128 in close proximity.

In addition to Waltham, BioBridges has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco and San Diego.

About BioBridges

BioBridges provides clinical development services to emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Since our inception in 2005, we have designed and built our proprietary and scalable Career Portfolio® Management model, which engages our professionals to meet the specialized needs of our clients’ clinical programs. This model has stood the test of time in our work with over 500 companies since our founding in Cambridge, MA. Today, we serve a national base of clients around the U.S. with our highly skilled professionals as we collaborate with our clients to advance science and produce therapies for patients who need them. For more information, visit www.biobridges.com

CONTACT: Mellisa Soehono
Dalton Agency
(304) 304-4651
msoehono@daltonagency.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.