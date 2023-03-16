SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and provide a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176505/f628d93f3b. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UglsZgDF.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 29, 2023 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through April 12, 2023 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 9731926.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogeneic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Laluc

alaluc@biocardia.com

(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

investors@biocardia.com

(650) 226-0120