BioCardia to Host Q2 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on August 10, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provide a corporate update by conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170235/f3fff871f1. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PjmJqgvC, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 10, 2022 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), 855-669-9658 (Canada) by using access code 3442140 or by the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html.

About BioCardia®
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP™ autologous and NK1R+ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms that enable four product candidates in development. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial investigational product has been granted Breakthrough designation by the FDA, has CMS reimbursement, and is supported financially by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. The CardiAMP Chronic Myocardial Ischemia Trial also has CMS reimbursement. The Company’s current products include the Helix™ Transendocardial Biotherapeutic Delivery System, which it partners selectively with other biotherapeutic companies requiring local delivery to the heart. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Laluc
alaluc@biocardia.com
(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120

