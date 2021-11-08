BioCardia To Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 10, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:30PM ET.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underlie four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms.

