Biochar’s potential for carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation is a major driver shaping the market expansion

Rockville , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Biochar Market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach a US value of $26.5 Mn by 2033-end.

Biochar is a type of charcoal made by heating organic materials like agricultural waste or wood in the absence of oxygen. It stands out for its ability to store carbon in the soil for a long time, aiding in the fight against climate change. Biochar improves soil health by enhancing structure, retaining nutrients, and promoting beneficial microorganisms. Compared to alternatives, it’s effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, managing organic waste, and improving water quality by preventing nutrient runoff. Additionally, biochar’s porous structure helps retain water, making soil more resilient to drought.

The biochar industry is driven by a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture and the need for carbon-neutral solutions. Recognized for enhancing soil fertility and carbon sequestration, biochar is gaining traction among governments, farmers, and industries seeking eco-friendly alternatives. Its expanding applications in water filtration and waste management contribute to the overall growth of the market.

In the biochar market, a struggle is to increase production to meet growing demand. This involves difficulties in securing enough organic materials for biochar production and adopting advanced, scalable technologies. Moreover, Dependence on specific biomass feedstocks leads to potential resource competition.

Key Takeaways:

Anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2033, the Chinese market is poised for substantial growth. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for premium-quality food and a growing inclination towards organic crop produce among most of the population.

The United States holds a leading position in the biochar market, primarily driven by the rising demand for organic food and substantial meat consumption. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of biochar contributes to the market’s expansion in the country.

The technology of biochar pyrolysis is employed to create high-quality biochar products known for their efficiency and effectiveness. The production of pyrolysis biochar is expected to expand due to its capacity to yield products with high carbon content and exceptional stability.

Key driving factors in the market are increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture practices, growing demand for carbon-neutral solutions to mitigate climate change, and expanding applications of biochar beyond agriculture in areas such as water filtration and waste management – Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ArSta Eco

Biochar Industries

Biochar Supreme

Carbon Gold

Karr Group

Phoenix Energy

Sunriver Biochar

Swiss Biochar GmbH

The Biochar Company LLC

Vega Biofuel

Market Competition

Key players in this competitive market are concentrating on expanding globally and improving the networks of suppliers and distributors to manage demand and achieve lucrative profit margins.

In December 2022, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Commercial Feed Regulatory Program (CFRP) officially granted Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation approval for a Commercial Feed License.

Winning strategies

Successful companies in the biochar market are adopting a winning strategy by creating custom biochar solutions that cater to the specific needs of different crops and farming systems. Custom formulations and methods help companies stand out by providing effective solutions for diverse agricultural needs.

Market leaders are exploring technology licensing and transfer to enhance their capabilities quickly, enter the market faster, and adopt innovations from other entities. This approach saves time and resources while fostering collaboration and competitiveness in the industry.

Successful companies prioritize ongoing improvement in their product quality to meet market standards consistently. This is a wise strategy, ensuring that their biochar products not only meet but exceed industry benchmarks, making them leaders in delivering reliable and superior products.

Country-wise Insights:

What Are the Factors Influencing the US Market for Biochar?

Due to the country’s high meat consumption and rising demand for organic food, the US leads the world market for biochar. Moreover, the country’s market expansion would be aided by the greater public knowledge of the product. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of organic food has led to a rise in the adoption of chemical-free farming techniques.

Furthermore, a common market trend is increasing the use of biochar in chicken production to lessen ammonia and litter odours. In order to eliminate smells, it can absorb liquids, gases, and ammonia. Over the next ten years, it is anticipated that the emergence of small and large-scale industrial businesses would accelerate the biochar market.

