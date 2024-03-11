Market for Biochemistry Analyzers Benefitting from Focus on Automation and Miniaturization for Enhanced Drug Efficiency

Rockville, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global biochemistry analyzer market is estimated at a value of US$ 4.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to exhibit healthy growth over the coming years, mainly driven by technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing demand for efficient diagnostic solutions. Biochemistry analyzers play a pivotal role in the healthcare sector by providing precise and timely information about various biochemical parameters, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9753

There is a notable trend toward fully automated biochemistry analyzers with integrated systems. Automation enhances workflow efficiency in clinical laboratories, reducing manual errors and improving overall diagnostic accuracy. There is also a growing focus on point-of-care biochemistry analyzers, enabling rapid on-site testing. This trend addresses the need for decentralized diagnostics, particularly in emergency and remote healthcare settings.

Ongoing technological innovations, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and miniaturization of analyzers, are further boosting market growth. Advanced technologies are contributing to improved accuracy, expanded test menus, and enhanced overall efficiency.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 7.92 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for biochemistry analyzers is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.92 billion by 2034-end.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 1.71 billion in 2024.

European countries, particularly Germany and the United Kingdom, possess a robust healthcare infrastructure and are seeing growing emphasis on precision medicine, driving biochemistry analyzer market growth.

Sales of biochemistry analyzers in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

Global sales of fully automated biochemistry analyzers are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Bench-top biochemistry analyzer sales are projected to reach US$ 5.78 billion by the end of 2034.

“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and liver diseases is primarily boosting the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies such as biochemistry analyzers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics GmbH

Siemens AG

Hologic, Inc.

Transasia Biomedicals Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Awareness Technology, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Winning Strategy

Some of the leading manufacturers of biochemistry analyzers are Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, and Beckman Coulter. Key market players are focused on continuous innovations, strategic collaborations, and global expansion to maintain market dominance.

Key companies are strategically expanding their global presence through collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. This enables them to tap into new markets and benefit from diverse regional opportunities. The market is also witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. Key market players are acquiring complementary companies to expand their product portfolios and enhance market presence.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9753

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biochemistry analyzer market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (semi-automated, fully-automated), application (clinical diagnostics, bioreactor byproduct detection, drug development), modality (bench-top, floor-standing), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, academic research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Immunofluorescence Assays Market: Demand for immunofluorescence assays is predicted to reach US$ 5.10 billion by 2033.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Demand for pregnancy point of care testing is projected to secure a valuation of US$ 2.33 billion by 2033-end.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 34.1 Billion in 2020, and is anticipated to surge to a valuation of US$ 66 Billion by 2028

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog