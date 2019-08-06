Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market To Reach USD 1.30 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Breaking News
Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Size – USD 0.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.5%, Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Industry Trends – Product launches and research for low cost materials.

New York, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market was valued at USD 0.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.5%. The study covers 3D printing materials of biocompatible type, which are widely used in the healthcare industry as a raw material for creating 3D printed objects of various types. Recent emergence of biocompatible 3D printing resin, which can be used for long term dental use, has disrupted the bio manufacturing 3D printing industry. Other emerging trends in this space are superior geometry production of prosthetics and increased survival rates of implants.

The phenomenal growth of the 3D printing market, demand for superior finished medical prosthetics, increased spending on dental implants, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated technical complexity in the 3D printing manufacturing process and availability of traditional prosthetics are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.     

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 18.6% and 17.2% CAGR, respectively. Growth of the 3D printing industry across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
  • As of 2018, Powder state is the leading type in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market.
  • The market would experience sluggish growth in locations where the 3D printing market is not mature enough.
  • The global 3D printing market is expected to rise to USD 50 billion by 2026. The biocompatible 3D printing materials hold a significant portion of the 3D printing materials. Hence, the materials market growth prospects are quite good.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 25% of the global biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth.
  • Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., EnvisionTEC Inc., Concept Laser, Evonik Industries AG, 3D Composites, 3D Systems Inc., EOS Germany, Formlabs Inc., Renishaw Plc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the biocompatible 3D printing materials market on the basis of type, application type, state type, and region:                     

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

  • Metal
  • Polymer
  • Ceramic & Carbon Compounds

Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

  • Prototyping
  • Tissue engineering
  • Prosthetics & Implants
  • Artificial Hearing Aid

State Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

  • Liquid
  • Powder

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of the Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Latin America
  • Brazil

