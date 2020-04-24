Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Biocomplexity Institute Releases Enhanced COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard to Provide Greater Understanding of Pandemic Through Visualization

Biocomplexity Institute Releases Enhanced COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard to Provide Greater Understanding of Pandemic Through Visualization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

New Features Include County-Level Data for the United States and Population-Based Rendering

Charlottesville, Va., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute has released an enhanced version of its popular COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard with new features including county-level data for the United States and state/province-level data for 15 other countries.  Since its initial release in early February, more than 825,000 users from more than 200 countries have used the Dashboard, which integrates available historical data on global confirmed cases of COVID-19 with features to explore temporal and spatial aspects of the outbreak simultaneously 

The Institute has been at the forefront of epidemiological modeling to track the COVID-19 pandemic and has developed a suite of COVID-19 Epidemic Response Resources including the Dashboard. These tools are supporting healthcare systems and policy makers in making informed decisions for effective interventions and resource allocation for the pandemic.

“While there are numerous dashboards available to support the COVID-19 planning and response efforts, our goal with the Surveillance Dashboard is to help the public better understand the pandemic and make it easy to get answers to the most common questions,” said Dawen Xie, research scientist for the Biocomplexity Institute’s Network Systems Science and Advanced Computing division and lead developer of the Surveillance Dashboard. “From government leaders to concerned citizens, we want to make it easy for anyone to access consistent, correct, current data in as few clicks as possible. Providing real-time county-level data for the United States enables people to understand how their communities are affected.”

The Dashboard features historical and up-to-date graphs that chart daily and cumulative active, confirmed, recovered cases and deaths on a global and national scale. New notable features of the enhanced Surveillance Dashboard include:

  • County-level statistics for the United States, and state/province-level statistics for Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Peru, South Korea, and Spain
  • “Download All” button to get the latest complete dataset with one click
  • Interactive chart for up-to-date cumulative and daily numbers for each country, including an optional line chart view of the top 5, 10, 15, or 20 countries as selected by the user
  • Visualization of all reported COVID-19 incidence data, filtered by date. Now, users have an option to view the reported number normalized with a region’s population
  • Query tool that allows advanced users to focus on regions of interest
  • Data table is clickable in this version to allow user to zoom to corresponding place on the map
  • Video tutorials providing step-by-step instruction on Dashboard options and features

“As the developer, keeping the data format consistent is a challenge, but it’s very important for our users as they are building tools and analytics based on our data,” Xie continued. “For this reason, we work very hard to maintain consistency and have not changed the data format since the initial version. The upcoming release integrates the state-level rendering feature for additional countries which will include a new map layer, so we announced this planned data format earlier this month to get user input. In this way, users are in the loop with these types of important decisions and know what to expect.”

 The Surveillance Dashboard integrates real-time open source data from numerous organizations worldwide, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), National Health Commission (NHC) of the People’s Republic of China, China’s DXY, and China’s tencent.com, and curated by the Biocomplexity Institute, 1point3acres.com (for the United States) and Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (JHU CSSE).

Other distinctive Dashboard features, tutorials, frequently asked questions, and release notes for the Surveillance Dashboard are available at: https://nssac.github.io/covid-19/dashboard. For more information about the Biocomplexity Institute visit biocomplexity.virginia.edu.

###

CONTACT: Grace Dusseau
University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute
(434) 466-3207
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.