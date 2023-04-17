Growing demand for bio-materials for use in post endoscopic sinus surgeries for wound healing will boost the global market growth for biodegradable dressings

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Biodegradable Dressings Market is projected to rise from its estimated value of US$ 204.10 million in 2022 to US$ 305.21 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and burns, rising awareness about the environmental impact of non-biodegradable products, and the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products are the key factors driving the growth of the biodegradable dressings market.

Biodegradable dressings are a type of wound dressing that is made of materials that can naturally degrade and decompose without causing any harm to the environment. These dressings are usually used for the treatment of wounds and burns.

Biodegradable dressings are used in the treatment of a variety of wounds, including acute and chronic wounds, surgical wounds, and burns. They are typically made from materials such as collagen, chitosan, cellulose, alginate, and hyaluronic acid, which are derived from natural sources and can safely degrade in the environment.

The biodegradable dressings market refers to the market for wound dressings made from natural materials that can safely degrade and break down in the environment. These dressings are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wound dressings, which are made from synthetic materials that can take hundreds of years to degrade and can cause harm to the environment.

Biodegradable Dressings Market Growth Factors

Rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products: There is an increasing awareness among consumers and healthcare providers about the environmental impact of traditional wound dressings that are made from synthetic materials that take a long time to degrade. This has led to a growing demand for biodegradable dressings that are made from natural materials and can be safely disposed of without harming the environment.

Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds: Chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers are a growing healthcare challenge. Biodegradable dressings have been shown to be effective in promoting wound healing and reducing the risk of infection, which is driving their adoption in the treatment of chronic wounds.

Technological advancements in biodegradable materials: The development of new materials and technologies for producing biodegradable dressings has expanded the range of applications for these products. For instance, researchers have developed dressings made from nanocellulose and other natural materials that have improved properties such as high strength and antimicrobial activity.

Favorable regulatory environment: Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly promoting the use of sustainable and environmentally-friendly products in healthcare. For example, the European Union has implemented regulations that require medical devices to be designed with the environment in mind, which is driving the adoption of biodegradable dressings in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The global biodegradable dressings market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several key players. Among the top companies active in the market are Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Medtronic, Datt Mediproducts Pvt Ltd., Stryker, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co, Ltd, BenQ Materials Corp, EON Meditech Pvt Ltd, Divine Medicure Technology, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Cenefom Corp., Smith – Nephew, Baxter, Reliance Life Sciences, Hangzhou Singclean Medical Product Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global biodegradable dressings market is segmented into natural and synthetic dressings. The natural dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 due to the increasing preference for natural and organic products. Based on the application, the market is segmented into chronic wounds, acute wounds, and burns. The chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 due to the high prevalence of chronic wounds and burns in the region, coupled with the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of non-biodegradable products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for biodegradable dressings in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Mölnlycke, a global healthcare company, launched Biogel PI Micro, a biodegradable surgical glove. The glove is designed to provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional surgical gloves, which can take hundreds of years to break down in landfills.

a study published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering reported the development of a biodegradable and edible dressing made from nanocellulose and ginger. The dressing was found to be effective in promoting wound healing and could potentially reduce the need for multiple dressings, leading to less waste. In January 2021, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company, announced the launch of a range of biodegradable dressings under the brand name EpiFix. The dressings are made from placental tissue and are designed to promote wound healing while also being environmentally sustainable.

