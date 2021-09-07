BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA® to Oxycodone at the PAINWeek 2021 Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, will showcase three scientific posters regarding BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII at the PAINWeek 2021 Conference taking place September 7 – 11, 2021 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The posters include:
- Risk Stratification of Respiratory Depression With Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oxycodone: Outcomes From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD
- Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone: Secondary Respiratory, Pharmacokinetic, and Pupillometry Outcomes From a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD
- Buprenorphine Buccal Film Versus Oral Oxycodone: Effects on Pupillometry and Respiratory Depression in a Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial
Authors: Lynn Webster, MD; Jacqueline Cater, PhD; Thomas Smith, MD
“These posters include important scientific data for healthcare professionals to consider concerning the safety profile of buprenorphine buccal film and oxycodone,” said Thomas Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BDSI. “We are pleased to share these data with healthcare professionals who treat chronic pain patients at this year’s PAINWeek Conference.”
Important Safety Information About BELBUCA®
BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film), CIII is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.
Limitations of Use
Because of the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse with opioids, even at recommended doses, and because of the greater risks of overdose and death with long-acting opioid formulations, reserve BELBUCA® for use in patients for whom alternative treatment options (e.g., non-opioid analgesics or immediate-release opioids) are ineffective, not tolerated, or would be otherwise inadequate to provide sufficient management of pain.
BELBUCA® is not indicated as an as-needed (prn) analgesic.
|WARNING: ADDICTION, ABUSE, AND MISUSE; RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS); LIFE-THREATENING RESPIRATORY DEPRESSION; ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE; NEONATAL OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME; and RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH BENZODIAZEPINES AND OTHER CNS DEPRESSANTS
Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse
Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
Life-Threatening Respiratory Depression
Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome
Risks from Concomitant Use with Benzodiazepines or Other CNS Depressants
BELBUCA® is contraindicated in patients with significant respiratory depression; acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment; known or suspected gastrointestinal obstruction, including paralytic ileus; and hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylaxis) to buprenorphine.
BELBUCA® contains buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance. As an opioid, BELBUCA® exposes users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and misuse. Although the risk of addiction in any individual is unknown, it can occur in patients appropriately prescribed BELBUCA® and in those who obtain the drug illicitly. Addiction can occur at recommended doses and if the drug is misused or abused.
Potential serious adverse events caused by opioids include addiction, abuse, and misuse; life-threatening respiratory depression; neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome; risks due to interactions with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system depressants; risk of life-threatening respiratory depression in patients with chronic pulmonary disease or in elderly, cachectic, or debilitated patients; adrenal insufficiency; QTc prolongation; severe hypotension; risks of use in patients with increased intracranial pressure, brain tumors, head injury, or impaired consciousness; hepatotoxicity; risk of overdose in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment; anaphylactic/allergic reactions; risk of use in patients with gastrointestinal conditions; increased risk of seizures in patients with seizure disorders; risks of use in cancer patients with oral mucositis; risks of driving and operating machinery.
The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) reported by patients treated with BELBUCA® in the clinical trials were nausea, constipation, headache, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, somnolence, diarrhea, dry mouth, and upper respiratory tract infection.
For full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, visit www.belbuca.com.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. at 1-800-469-0261 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch.
ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI’s marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.
© 2021 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. All rights reserved.
Contact:
Terry Coelho
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
[email protected]
- BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA® to Oxycodone at the PAINWeek 2021 Conference - September 7, 2021
- Wells Fargo Returns as Presenting Sponsor for 2021 Leadership Institute - September 7, 2021
- Paya to Power New Paradigm Payments Solution - September 7, 2021